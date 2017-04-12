LETTER: Rugby’s carbon footprint

So the new Super Rugby format will be 15 teams on four continents. Still crazy — far too much rugby. No team can travel across six time zones and deliver a good performance in the same week.

The endless travelling makes this tournament one of the worst in the world in terms of carbon footprint, rivalling Formula One.

We should be reducing our carbon footprint, not shooting it through the roof. Scrap the tournament. Just have the four nations. Include Japan in ad hoc visits.

Steve LincolnAuckland, New Zealand