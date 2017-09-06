LETTER: World mum on Myanmar

In a country deemed to be a model in terms of democratic progress, the ethnic cleansing of the minority Muslim population in Myanmar’s Rakhane province demands international condemnation. What happened to the Buddhist mantra of kindness?

How does a country that boasts a Nobel peace prize winner sanction such violence towards a minority, yet fought tooth and nail when Aung San Suu Kyi was under house arrest?

Turkey’s intervention, by offering financial assistance to the Bangladesh government to care for the displaced Muslim population, is about the only concrete sign of global empathy towards the minority group.

While it is understandable that Bangladesh is densely populated and grappling with its own crises, the refusal to accept a desperate nation in the face of horror and a remorseless military shows a world that is increasingly becoming silent in a way no different from when the holocaust was taking place in Nazi Germany.

AR ModakRobertsham