LETTER: Not very wise Anglicans

I read with great delight the article (Is it wise not to strive for wisdom, June 12) by Prof Thaddeus Metz, my favourite professor of philosophy based at the University of Johannesburg.

I read many of his articles on philosophy for academic purposes. But how I wish some of our narrow-minded bishops of the Anglican Church could read him.

Some of them do not bother to acknowledge, let alone to respond, to correspondence requiring their attention. I do not know whether to attribute this condition to arrogance or ignorance or both.

Fr Jo-Mangaliso MdhlelaBenoni