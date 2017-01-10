Opinion / Letters

LETTER: World needs inclusivity

10 January 2017 - 05:55 AM
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The biggest challenge the world faces is economic inequality, within countries and between countries, and the increasing awareness thereof through social media penetrating all corners of the earth.

US president-elect Donald Trump and his team of billionaires will not close this gap between the haves and have-nots. On the contrary, inequality within countries and between countries will deepen.

Trump is already bullying economically weaker countries including neighbouring Mexico. He has even threatened Japan not to create jobs there.

If you do not develop the global economy and help people where they are, you create more pressure on people to migrate to find work and a livelihood.

The cycle of the rich getting richer and the poor migrating legally and illegally will continue and will, in fact, be accelerated.

The world needs leaders with a world view and an inclusive rather than exclusive and nationalistic approach towards the problems facing the world. The tendency to close borders and have an approach of "your country first at all costs" is not the answer for today’s internationalised global village.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa has two routes he can take to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
UCT: The zombies have taken over the institution
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Hlaudi’s power — the mask has slipped
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril’s chilling picks, and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Ailing ANC has lost touch with ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Trump in a Putin pickle
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US might come up Trumps
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Only dollars matter to Trump
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump’s dubious honour
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why celebrate cruelty?
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.