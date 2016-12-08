LETTER: The tide is turning in the ANC, says Ben Turok

I am delighted by your report that Siphiwe Nyanda, former chief of staff of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), is calling a conference of former members to discuss the problems in the ANC. Although I did not participate in its military operations, I was a foundation member of MK and led a unit in the first sabotage action in December 1961 and therefore hope to be eligible to attend the proposed meeting.

I also want to support the critical comments on the ANC by Nyanda and to say we did not anticipate the rot that has set in, namely the Nkandla project, the enrichment of top leaders in phoney black economic empowerment deals, the enormous pressure on ANC parliamentarians to support the wrongdoing of President Jacob Zuma, and the gerrymandering of lists at national conferences, among many other nasty practices.

What is particularly encouraging about Nyanda’s stance is that it represents the true feelings of the thousands of cadres who endured years of frustration in camps in various African countries and received little recognition for their sacrifices. It complements the feelings of the veterans who were politically active in other spheres.

I sense a shifting of the tide of sentiment about the kind of organisation the ANC should be today. The substantial participation in the "101 Veterans" campaign, the critical stance of some trade unions, the protests of huge numbers of students and the new entry of senior business executives into the public domain, all reflect a national mood that we cannot tolerate the mess the national leadership have made of our country.

We now face two possible outcomes. If all these critical voices are not effective in bringing change we will slide into a Zimbabwe-type condition. On the other hand, if these voices gain strength and grow in volume the condition of our country could still be saved. The future is in our hands.

Prof Ben Turok

Via e-mail