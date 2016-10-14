LETTER: Fees piece on the money

I can only commend the insightful analysis provided by Stuart Theobald on the university fee crisis plaguing universities (Wits SRC’s funding proposal flawed, October 10).

I have followed the debates about fee-free university education closely and read a number of articles suggesting various solutions, and I must declare that his contribution remains by far the best in terms of analytical acuity and comprehensiveness of scope.

It shows a deep understanding of the various aspects of the debate, identifies the key fallacies of the Wits Student Representative Council’s funding proposal, examines the regressive consequences of fully funding fees, and suggests a solution that is equitable and fair.

It is to be hoped that the long-awaited report of the fees commission will incorporate Theobald’s incisive analysis and recommendation for funding university students.

Maurizio Passerin d’Entreves

Professor emeritus, University of Cape Town