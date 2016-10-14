Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fees piece on the money

14 October 2016 - 08:59 AM

I can only commend the insightful analysis provided by Stuart Theobald on the university fee crisis plaguing universities (Wits SRC’s funding proposal flawed, October 10).

I have followed the debates about fee-free university education closely and read a number of articles suggesting various solutions, and I must declare that his contribution remains by far the best in terms of analytical acuity and comprehensiveness of scope.

It shows a deep understanding of the various aspects of the debate, identifies the key fallacies of the Wits Student Representative Council’s funding proposal, examines the regressive consequences of fully funding fees, and suggests a solution that is equitable and fair.

It is to be hoped that the long-awaited report of the fees commission will incorporate Theobald’s incisive analysis and recommendation for funding university students.

Maurizio Passerin d’Entreves
Professor emeritus, University of Cape Town

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Huffington Post denial ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
Zuma king on ANC’s chessboard of pawns
Opinion
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma takes ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: Wits SRC’s funding proposal flawed
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.