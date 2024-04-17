EDITORIAL: Debt write-offs will do little to fix municipal finance problem
17 April 2024 - 05:00
It is perhaps unfair to call the National Treasury’s debt relief programme for municipalities that owe Eskom a failure before it has even been fully implemented. But it is already clear that even if the programme does succeed in writing off some of the billions of rand in arrears owed, the fundamental problem will remain unresolved.
Since the Treasury initiated the programme for municipalities in May 2023, the amount owed to Eskom has increased by R20bn to R75bn...
