Municipal arrears to Eskom hit R75bn despite Treasury relief programme
Municipal debt owed has more than doubled since 2021
16 April 2024 - 05:00
Despite an intervention from the Treasury to rein in snowballing arrear debt owed to Eskom by municipalities, the burden of outstanding payments has grown beyond expectations.
According to Eskom, by February 29, total arrear debt owed by municipalities had escalated to R74.52bn — well ahead of a previous estimate that this debt would increase to R68bn by end-March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.