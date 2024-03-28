EDITORIAL: Draft energy plan at odds with reality
Back to the drawing board — that is the public’s opinion of the defective draft IRP
After the expiration of the deadline for submitting written comments on the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2023 last week, the department of mineral resources & energy now assumes the role of advancing the consultation process on the plan.
However, many of the organisations that submitted responses to the plan believe it is so shoddy that it is almost impossible to provide sensible and constructive comment on the proposed changes. They have called on the department to restart the process and to revise the modelling, using “updated data and correct assumptions” in formulating a new draft plan for a fresh round of public input. ..
