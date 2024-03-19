EDITORIAL: Continuity at central bank is welcome
President’s reappointment of the governor and two deputy governors provides comfort for the markets
19 March 2024 - 05:01
SA’s constitution mandates the Reserve Bank to protect the value of the currency in the interests of balanced and sustainable growth. Additionally, financial sector legislation mandates the Bank to protect the country’s financial stability.
These mandates are crucial safeguards for SA’s economy, reining in inflation and preventing the government from printing money, as well as curbing excesses in its financial sector or financial markets that could damage the economy. ..
