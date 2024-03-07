EDITORIAL: Note EFF’s actions, not its promises
The party’s shaming of a female MP has Maoist overtones and belies its manifesto commitments
07 March 2024 - 05:00
The EFF’s demand that MP Naledi Chirwa issue a public apology and purchase two party-branded gazebos for failing to make an appearance in parliament without informing the correct authority has disturbing echoes of the public humiliation of Chinese intellectuals under Mao’s regime.
Her supposed transgression? Informing the organisation instead of the party’s chief whip that she needed to tend to her sick infant, and so was unable to attend finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech...
