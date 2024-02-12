Politics

WATCH: The EFF’s election manifesto and its impact

Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, acting editor of the Financial

12 February 2024 - 18:40
EFF president Julius Malema speaks during the party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban before the general elections this year. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The red berets painted KwaZulu-Natal red at the weekend as the EFF launched its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. For insight into the document, Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, acting editor of the Financial Mail.

