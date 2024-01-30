Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
On December 2 last year, a truck parked outside the ANC’s headquarters at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg. It belonged to the sheriff and it was there to remove items attached in an order of the high court handed down in favour of Ezulwini Investments, a company that said it had not been paid for printing 30,000 posters for the 2019 election campaign.
This came after the governing party had tried and failed to overturn the order in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Just before Christmas, and despite the dispute rolling on since 2019, the matter was abruptly settled out of court. This was no doubt good for Ezulwini Investments, given that the outstanding sum was R102m with interest.
The ANC’s financial problems have been ongoing for some time, with the party failing to pay salaries as recently as 2022. To be clear, it is understood that the ANC has complied with the Political Party Funding Act.
But given the historically shaky financial position of the party and the fact that recently declared donations, while large, do not come close to the sum required to settle the Ezulwini debt, it would be an act of democratic transparency and constitutional leadership for the ANC to show where it got the money to settle the debt in advance of the required declaration date — and the election.
EDITORIAL: The Ezulwini mystery
ANC eventually settles R102m debt for printing election posters in 2019 — but how?
On December 2 last year, a truck parked outside the ANC’s headquarters at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg. It belonged to the sheriff and it was there to remove items attached in an order of the high court handed down in favour of Ezulwini Investments, a company that said it had not been paid for printing 30,000 posters for the 2019 election campaign.
This came after the governing party had tried and failed to overturn the order in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Just before Christmas, and despite the dispute rolling on since 2019, the matter was abruptly settled out of court. This was no doubt good for Ezulwini Investments, given that the outstanding sum was R102m with interest.
The ANC’s financial problems have been ongoing for some time, with the party failing to pay salaries as recently as 2022. To be clear, it is understood that the ANC has complied with the Political Party Funding Act.
But given the historically shaky financial position of the party and the fact that recently declared donations, while large, do not come close to the sum required to settle the Ezulwini debt, it would be an act of democratic transparency and constitutional leadership for the ANC to show where it got the money to settle the debt in advance of the required declaration date — and the election.
EDITORIAL: The good amid the spin and cynicism
EDITORIAL: Time to factor in Trump’s risk premium
EDITORIAL: DA pre-election faultlines
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANC hopes a plan of action can lift mood in SA soon
Urgent court bid by Dipuo Peters to stop her suspension fails
Dipuo Peters suspended from parliament for Prasa failings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.