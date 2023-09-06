EDITORIAL: Glimpse of light but economy remains constrained
06 September 2023 - 05:02
It’s a sign of the profound weakness of the economy that every decimal point of data counts. So when the quarterly economic growth rate comes in at 0.6%, instead of the expected 0.1%, we shouldn’t forget that the outcome is still very weak. Any piece of goodish news is welcome in a bleak environment.
Latest GDP data indicate the economy has shown surprising pockets of resilience. Agriculture is one. Its swing from a steep negative in the first quarter to a decent positive was one reason for the economy’s better-than-expected performance. ..
