UN secretary-general raises concern about situation in Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwe police officer talks on her mobile phone at the national results centre during vote counting for the general election. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has raised concern about the situation in Zimbabwe, where tensions are rising after a disputed election.
Guterres’ spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño said the UN chief was closely following developments after the Zimbabwe election and “is concerned about the arrest of observers, reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion”.
“The secretary-general calls on political leaders and their supporters to reject violence, threats of violence or incitement to violence, and to ensure human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.
“The secretary-general calls on political actors to peacefully settle any disputes through established legal and institutional channels and urges the competent authorities to resolve disputes in a fair, expeditious and transparent manner to ensure the results are a true reflection of the will of the people.”
On Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the governing Zanu-PF was re-elected for a second and last term. Mnangagwa received 52.6% of the vote, beating his challenger, the main opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, who garnered 44%.
On Sunday, Chamisa, speaking on X, formerly Twitter, called the results “a blatant and gigantic fraud” before declaring victory at a press conference in Harare. “We are the leaders. We are surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared leader.”
Mnangagwa dismissed allegations of fraud. “I competed with them and I am happy I have won the race. Those who feel the race was not run properly should know where to go to,” he said at his official residence in Harare on Sunday.
The CCC said its members are checking the results. “The CCC has initiated a comprehensive citizen’s review of the vote count,” said spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi.
Election observers from the EU, the Commonwealth and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the Carter Centre, the AU and the Common Market for Southern and Eastern Africa said the election failed to conform to regional and international standards.
Rising political tensions have sparked fears of postelection violence, and police said they have deployed officers to “maintain law and order”.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police [ZRP] has deployed police officers throughout the country to maintain law and order. The ZRP is fully aware of attempts by some political activists to mobilise groups of people to move in small numbers and come to Harare for a purported briefing and popcorn demonstration under the guise of citizen voter audit or verification,” the police said.
UN secretary-general raises concern about situation in Zimbabwe
Mnangagwa says ‘those who feel the race was not run properly should know where to go to’
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has raised concern about the situation in Zimbabwe, where tensions are rising after a disputed election.
Guterres’ spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño said the UN chief was closely following developments after the Zimbabwe election and “is concerned about the arrest of observers, reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion”.
“The secretary-general calls on political leaders and their supporters to reject violence, threats of violence or incitement to violence, and to ensure human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.
“The secretary-general calls on political actors to peacefully settle any disputes through established legal and institutional channels and urges the competent authorities to resolve disputes in a fair, expeditious and transparent manner to ensure the results are a true reflection of the will of the people.”
On Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the governing Zanu-PF was re-elected for a second and last term. Mnangagwa received 52.6% of the vote, beating his challenger, the main opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, who garnered 44%.
On Sunday, Chamisa, speaking on X, formerly Twitter, called the results “a blatant and gigantic fraud” before declaring victory at a press conference in Harare. “We are the leaders. We are surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared leader.”
Mnangagwa dismissed allegations of fraud. “I competed with them and I am happy I have won the race. Those who feel the race was not run properly should know where to go to,” he said at his official residence in Harare on Sunday.
The CCC said its members are checking the results. “The CCC has initiated a comprehensive citizen’s review of the vote count,” said spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi.
Election observers from the EU, the Commonwealth and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the Carter Centre, the AU and the Common Market for Southern and Eastern Africa said the election failed to conform to regional and international standards.
Rising political tensions have sparked fears of postelection violence, and police said they have deployed officers to “maintain law and order”.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police [ZRP] has deployed police officers throughout the country to maintain law and order. The ZRP is fully aware of attempts by some political activists to mobilise groups of people to move in small numbers and come to Harare for a purported briefing and popcorn demonstration under the guise of citizen voter audit or verification,” the police said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Zim election not entirely free and fair, observers declare
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa declared winner as opposition rejects election result
Struggling sugar farmers call for domestic industry to be diversified
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.