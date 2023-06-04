National

Karpowership contracts should be limited to five years, insists Ramokgopa

Fate of deal uncertain as electricity minister says no talks have been held yet on reducing 20-year pacts

04 June 2023 - 21:08 Denene Erasmus

The fate of the Turkish-owned floating gas power ships deal for the largest share of SA’s emergency power procurement round awarded in 2021 remains uncertain.

At a press conference on Friday, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reiterated his stance that the 20-year power ship agreements had to be cut  to a maximum of five years. But they “haven’t had that conversation” yet with Karpowership, said Ramokgopa...

