Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Looking beyond Nigeria’s flawed election

Bola Tinubu's victory is also a victory for democracy in Africa

BL Premium
01 June 2023 - 05:00

It would be churlish for outsiders not to congratulate Nigerians and their incoming president after his inauguration following a hugely contested, and probably flawed, election. The inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the 70-year-old politician, as Nigeria’s president on Monday marked a significant milestone for Africa’s most populous country, and the continent, and should be allowed to unleash the country’s huge potential to overcome its many challenges.

Tinubu’s elevation to president of Africa’s largest, but less diversified, economy, has not been glitch-free. Like most of his peers in the continent’s strong democracies, save for despotic regimes such as Rwanda’s de facto one-party state, he came to power with a thin margin (37%) to his predecessors. This is not a commentary on his popularity; rather, most voters who are disillusioned with politics are choosing to stay away from polls. Uniquely, most of Nigeria’s voters are in the diaspora...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.