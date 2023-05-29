Bola Tinubu pledges a slew of reforms as he takes the helm in Nigeria

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Global advisory firm agrees to pay US corruption watchdog R48m fine, and reveals how it was corruptly awarded a R200m IT contract under former Sars boss Tom Moyane
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Boks kick off their title defence against fifth-ranked team and need a victory for ‘breathing space’
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Abuja — Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu vowed at his swearing-in on Monday to expand the economy by at least 6% a year, lift barriers to investment, create jobs and unify the exchange rate, while also tackling rampant insecurity.
Tinubu inherits a struggling economy with record debt, shortages of foreign exchange and fuel, a weak currency, an inflation rate that is running at a near 20-year high, skeletal power supplies and falling oil production due to crude theft and underinvestment.
Protectionist policies and foreign currency interventions under predecessor Muhammadu Buhari have spooked investors.
“On the economy, we target a higher GDP growth and to significantly reduce unemployment,” Tinubu said, adding that this would be achieved through budgetary reform, boosting power generation and improving food security.
“I have a message for our investors, local and foreign: our government shall review all their complaints about multiple taxation and various anti-investment inhibitions.”
Tinubu took his oath in an open-air ceremony in the capital’s Eagle’s Square. Buhari departed to his rural home in northern Katsina state afterwards.
The former Lagos state governor and member of Buhari’s party said a popular but costly fuel subsidy will be gone in line with the 2023 budget that set its removal from June.
He also promised “thorough house cleaning” of monetary policy, adding that the central bank should work towards a unified exchange rate.
“This will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plants, equipment and jobs that power the real economy,” he said.
Divided country
Tinubu inherits a divided country after his disputed victory that is being challenged in court by his main rivals who see him as a member of the old guard.
But Tinubu said his electoral victory was fair. “My supporters, I thank you. To those who voted otherwise, I extend my hand across the political divide. I ask you to grasp it in national affinity and brotherhood,” he said.
The February election had galvanised young voters hoping for a break from the two parties that have dominated Nigerian politics since military rule ended in 1999. But what authorities promised would be the freest and fairest election yet ended in frustration for many.
Tinubu said he would tackle widespread violence in Nigeria by reforming the security services with more personnel and improved training, equipment and pay.
Buhari has touted successes in a 13-year fight against jihadist insurgents in the northeast, where his government ramped up military spending.
But insecurity has spread. Killings and kidnappings for ransom are rampant in the northwest. Separatist and gang violence plague the southeast, and clashes between farmers and herders persist in hinterland states known as Nigeria’s Middle Belt.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bola Tinubu pledges a slew of reforms as he takes the helm in Nigeria
Tinubu inherits a struggling economy with record debt and shortages of foreign exchange and fuel, as well as a weak currency
Abuja — Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu vowed at his swearing-in on Monday to expand the economy by at least 6% a year, lift barriers to investment, create jobs and unify the exchange rate, while also tackling rampant insecurity.
Tinubu inherits a struggling economy with record debt, shortages of foreign exchange and fuel, a weak currency, an inflation rate that is running at a near 20-year high, skeletal power supplies and falling oil production due to crude theft and underinvestment.
Protectionist policies and foreign currency interventions under predecessor Muhammadu Buhari have spooked investors.
“On the economy, we target a higher GDP growth and to significantly reduce unemployment,” Tinubu said, adding that this would be achieved through budgetary reform, boosting power generation and improving food security.
“I have a message for our investors, local and foreign: our government shall review all their complaints about multiple taxation and various anti-investment inhibitions.”
Tinubu took his oath in an open-air ceremony in the capital’s Eagle’s Square. Buhari departed to his rural home in northern Katsina state afterwards.
The former Lagos state governor and member of Buhari’s party said a popular but costly fuel subsidy will be gone in line with the 2023 budget that set its removal from June.
He also promised “thorough house cleaning” of monetary policy, adding that the central bank should work towards a unified exchange rate.
“This will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plants, equipment and jobs that power the real economy,” he said.
Divided country
Tinubu inherits a divided country after his disputed victory that is being challenged in court by his main rivals who see him as a member of the old guard.
But Tinubu said his electoral victory was fair. “My supporters, I thank you. To those who voted otherwise, I extend my hand across the political divide. I ask you to grasp it in national affinity and brotherhood,” he said.
The February election had galvanised young voters hoping for a break from the two parties that have dominated Nigerian politics since military rule ended in 1999. But what authorities promised would be the freest and fairest election yet ended in frustration for many.
Tinubu said he would tackle widespread violence in Nigeria by reforming the security services with more personnel and improved training, equipment and pay.
Buhari has touted successes in a 13-year fight against jihadist insurgents in the northeast, where his government ramped up military spending.
But insecurity has spread. Killings and kidnappings for ransom are rampant in the northwest. Separatist and gang violence plague the southeast, and clashes between farmers and herders persist in hinterland states known as Nigeria’s Middle Belt.
Reuters
William Ruto says Kenya plans to ink trade pact with Russia
Nigeria’s new president and the challenges he faces
Uganda’s Museveni approves one of world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ laws
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nigeria’s new president and the challenges he faces
SA drags down regional growth, AfDB report says
CHARLES ONYANGO-OBBO: No-one gets rewarded for being neutral, as SA is finding ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.