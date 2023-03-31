Editorial: Ramaphosa needs to right Transnet’s wrongs

The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
It has a responsibility to conduct proper research and use all available information before blaming local wholesalers and retailers
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Scandals such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett hammered profession’s reputation. Ninan offers remedies
The ratings agency is now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, down from a December estimate of 1.1%, thanks to load shedding
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
A love story, a grungy mystery, a marathon man's challenge, African folk tales and a retrospective of filmmaker Arturo Ripstein
It is hard to accept Transnet’s version that more than 100 Chinese-made locomotives are lying idle due to the intransigence of China Railway Rolling Stock Company (CRRC). It sounds more like leadership ineptitude.
By way of background, a few years ago Transnet signed a multi-billion rand transaction to procure 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives to modernise its ageing fleet. This was meant to tackle inefficiency and enable SA commodity exporters to take advantage of the next commodity cycle boom. But it was never to be.
Instead, the new Transnet leadership, meant to clean up state capture, canned the transaction, arguing the deal was tainted by corruption.
Quite rightly, the implicated Transnet executives who set up the transaction were sacked, and are now being prosecuted.
Months later, though, Transnet’s corruption busters found themselves in an awkward position: they had taken delivery of locomotives from CRRC, but had no spare parts to maintain them. As expected, the Chinese refused to supply the parts.
Months of haggling ensued and failed to yield anything. Remarkably, Transnet even approached other locomotive manufacturers to supply parts to get the trains back in operation as another commodities boom cycle was unfolding.
A few months ago, Transnet announced that it had reached an in-principle agreement with CRRC. This fell through. With no more cards to play, Transnet went to the market for these parts.
This incompetence has cost the economy billions. The Minerals Council has estimated the loss at more than R100bn and about R50bn to the fiscus. During the pandemic, the tax contribution of the mining companies made it possible for the government to sustain the R350 social distress grant.
Power outages and Transnet’s self-infected inefficiencies continue to strangle SA’s economy.
Business has been frustrated, and has offered a helping hand. Instead of accepting business’s offer to assist, Transnet’s management was defensive and sought to racialise the issue as big business being against transformation.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa summoned Transnet’s leadership to call for the obvious: do your jobs, attend to your inefficiencies, expedite access of private-sector players to Transnet’s rail and ports infrastructure, and work with business to sort out the mess.
After the meeting, Transnet curiously announced that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan would travel to Beijing for a political solution to the spares saga that Transnet now blames on the refusal by CRRC to comply with tax and exchange controls authorities. This is incredible.
Despite their pretence to be commercial entities, Transnet and CRRC are wholly state-owned companies, which makes the dispute essentially a diplomatic one. The impasse has made a mockery of China’s bilateral relationship with SA, including their partnership under the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) socioeconomic development pact.
Given the cost to the economy of Transnet’s mishandling of the spares issue, Ramaphosa — not Gordhan — should visit Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, for a durable solution.
Meanwhile, though, the public and its parliamentarians deserve an explanation from the government and Transnet on the mishandling of this avoidable debacle, and why it took this long to escalate it to government-to-government level. If the explanation, assuming one exists, is found wanting, those responsible for this costly fiasco should be made to account, including reimbursing money spent on lawyers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Editorial: Ramaphosa needs to right Transnet’s wrongs
It is hard to accept Transnet’s version that more than 100 Chinese-made locomotives are lying idle due to the intransigence of China Railway Rolling Stock Company (CRRC). It sounds more like leadership ineptitude.
By way of background, a few years ago Transnet signed a multi-billion rand transaction to procure 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives to modernise its ageing fleet. This was meant to tackle inefficiency and enable SA commodity exporters to take advantage of the next commodity cycle boom. But it was never to be.
Instead, the new Transnet leadership, meant to clean up state capture, canned the transaction, arguing the deal was tainted by corruption.
Quite rightly, the implicated Transnet executives who set up the transaction were sacked, and are now being prosecuted.
Months later, though, Transnet’s corruption busters found themselves in an awkward position: they had taken delivery of locomotives from CRRC, but had no spare parts to maintain them. As expected, the Chinese refused to supply the parts.
Months of haggling ensued and failed to yield anything. Remarkably, Transnet even approached other locomotive manufacturers to supply parts to get the trains back in operation as another commodities boom cycle was unfolding.
A few months ago, Transnet announced that it had reached an in-principle agreement with CRRC. This fell through. With no more cards to play, Transnet went to the market for these parts.
This incompetence has cost the economy billions. The Minerals Council has estimated the loss at more than R100bn and about R50bn to the fiscus. During the pandemic, the tax contribution of the mining companies made it possible for the government to sustain the R350 social distress grant.
Power outages and Transnet’s self-infected inefficiencies continue to strangle SA’s economy.
Business has been frustrated, and has offered a helping hand. Instead of accepting business’s offer to assist, Transnet’s management was defensive and sought to racialise the issue as big business being against transformation.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa summoned Transnet’s leadership to call for the obvious: do your jobs, attend to your inefficiencies, expedite access of private-sector players to Transnet’s rail and ports infrastructure, and work with business to sort out the mess.
After the meeting, Transnet curiously announced that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan would travel to Beijing for a political solution to the spares saga that Transnet now blames on the refusal by CRRC to comply with tax and exchange controls authorities. This is incredible.
Despite their pretence to be commercial entities, Transnet and CRRC are wholly state-owned companies, which makes the dispute essentially a diplomatic one. The impasse has made a mockery of China’s bilateral relationship with SA, including their partnership under the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) socioeconomic development pact.
Given the cost to the economy of Transnet’s mishandling of the spares issue, Ramaphosa — not Gordhan — should visit Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, for a durable solution.
Meanwhile, though, the public and its parliamentarians deserve an explanation from the government and Transnet on the mishandling of this avoidable debacle, and why it took this long to escalate it to government-to-government level. If the explanation, assuming one exists, is found wanting, those responsible for this costly fiasco should be made to account, including reimbursing money spent on lawyers.
SA to nudge China towards political solution in Transnet impasse
Transnet says it is not privatising but seeks partners
Transnet pins hopes on private companies to run ports and railways
'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA to nudge China towards political solution in Transnet impasse
Transnet says it is not privatising but seeks partners
Transnet pins hopes on private companies to run ports and railways
'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.