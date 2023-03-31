The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
It has a responsibility to conduct proper research and use all available information before blaming local wholesalers and retailers
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Scandals such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett hammered profession’s reputation. Ninan offers remedies
Unless inflation surprises with an upswing, rate hikes should taper off
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
A love story, a grungy mystery, a marathon man's challenge, African folk tales and a retrospective of filmmaker Arturo Ripstein
The red carpet leading overpaid actors in overpriced couture to self-congratulatory film and TV award ceremonies used to be a source of much conflict in the Thurman household. I hated the pouting and posing, the “Who are you wearing?” interviews. When they introduced the 360° Glam Cam I almost burst a blood vessel.
My wife, however, loved it all — she saw right through the faux glamour and the pretension, but was fascinated by the operation of the media machine laid bare. The Oscars, the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the SAGs, the BAFTAs ... for her these constituted not so much a screen binge as a smorgasbord of meta-meta-level celebrity culture delicacies...
CHRIS THURMAN: How I learnt to stop worrying and love the red carpet
Awards are seen by many in the arts world as a sort of necessary evil, but they do matter — just ask any of the recipients
