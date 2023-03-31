Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: How I learnt to stop worrying and love the red carpet

Awards are seen by many in the arts world as a sort of necessary evil, but they do matter — just ask any of the recipients

31 March 2023 - 04:59 Chris Thurman

The red carpet leading overpaid actors in overpriced couture to self-congratulatory film and TV award ceremonies used to be a source of much conflict in the Thurman household. I hated the pouting and posing, the “Who are you wearing?” interviews. When they introduced the 360° Glam Cam I almost burst a blood vessel.

My wife, however, loved it all — she saw right through the faux glamour and the pretension, but was fascinated by the operation of the media machine laid bare. The Oscars, the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the SAGs, the BAFTAs ... for her these constituted not so much a screen binge as a smorgasbord of meta-meta-level celebrity culture delicacies...

