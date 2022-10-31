×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Our ruling gerontocracy must be chanting ‘Hallelula’ to the news from Brazil

And our young cadres now know there is always a second, postprison career when they enter their 80s

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 19:38

Election results seem to be fairly negotiable these days — at the time of writing, Jair Bolsonaro hadn’t yet conceded defeat — but if nothing dramatic happens it looks as if the people of Brazil have decided that a corrupt, Amazon-burning left-wing government is slightly preferable to a corrupt, Amazon-burning right-wing government, at least until they change their minds again.       

This is relevant to SA for two reasons. The first is that it offers hope and inspiration to a very sad and put-upon segment of our society — politicians. For years they have been told that we, the people, are tired of their nonsense and that we want real, measurable change. The people of Brazil have just proved that what most people really want is simply the other lot...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.