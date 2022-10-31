Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
And our young cadres now know there is always a second, postprison career when they enter their 80s
Election results seem to be fairly negotiable these days — at the time of writing, Jair Bolsonaro hadn’t yet conceded defeat — but if nothing dramatic happens it looks as if the people of Brazil have decided that a corrupt, Amazon-burning left-wing government is slightly preferable to a corrupt, Amazon-burning right-wing government, at least until they change their minds again.
This is relevant to SA for two reasons. The first is that it offers hope and inspiration to a very sad and put-upon segment of our society — politicians. For years they have been told that we, the people, are tired of their nonsense and that we want real, measurable change. The people of Brazil have just proved that what most people really want is simply the other lot...
TOM EATON: Our ruling gerontocracy must be chanting ‘Hallelula’ to the news from Brazil
