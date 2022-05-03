EDITORIAL: SA owes so much to the good people it had in key institutions
If ever there was a lesson that institutions are only as good as the people who lead them it is in the Zondo commission’s long-awaited fourth report.
One stark contrast that emerges from the report’s many hundreds of tortuously detailed pages is between the Treasury, whose leadership waged a successful battle against efforts to capture the public purse, and Eskom, which eventually succumbed to state capture...
