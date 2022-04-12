×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Liberal order and Europe’s Russia policy at stake in French election runoff

Victory for Putin admirer Marine Le Pen will send shockwaves through the world

12 April 2022 - 05:00

Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the French presidential election would have been one to watch closely, given the implications for Europe and the liberal order that was ushered in by the end of World War 2. 

It has been under strain in recent years and has been shaken by the rise of extremist parties, which in some countries have seen far-right parties tasting power as part of coalitions. Then there was the UK voting to leave the EU in 2016 and Donald Trump winning the US presidency the same year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.