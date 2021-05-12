Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers unveils share-swap plan with Prosus to help close value gap Prosus will acquire up to 45.4% of Naspers N-ordinary shares, which is expected to increase liquidity in the former BL PREMIUM

Naspers, Africa’s most valuable group, has announced a plan for shareholders to swap their ordinary N-shares with those of Amsterdam-listed consumer internet subsidiary Prosus, as it seeks to close a hefty gap between the underlying value of its assets and its market value.

The proposed transaction would see Prosus acquire up to 45.4% of issued Naspers N-ordinary shares, through the issue of about 2.27 of its shares for every Naspers share...