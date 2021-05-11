Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Take a tougher stand against construction mafias Companies across SA have suffered violent disruptions at their sites from groups of criminals

When he unveiled a plan to boost the economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic in October 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa put private sector-led infrastructure spending at the heart of the recovery effort.

It goes without saying then that the environment should be sufficiently conducive for business leaders to persuade shareholders to build a mine or put in tenders to construct bridges or dams. ..