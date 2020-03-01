Arrest destruction of SA construction
Every second week commissioner cancels meeting with sector
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Ten meetings with the national police commissioner to discuss tackling the construction mafia in SA have been cancelled in the past four months, says South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (Safcec) CEO Webster Mfebe.
The latest cancellation came on the eve of the state of the nation address in which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he is “prioritising” the fight against armed gangs that have forced contractors to abandon 84 infrastructure projects worth more than R27bn.
