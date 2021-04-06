Government accused of failing to act on promises to rein in construction mafia
Criminal groups continue operating with impunity, invading building sites and demanding parts of the profits
06 April 2021 - 05:00
Construction companies and contractors are desperate for the government to help stop rogue groups from invading building sites and demanding stakes in their projects.
They argue that denouncing criminal groups who cause trouble on construction sites does nothing material to stop these dangerous elements...
