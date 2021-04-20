EDITORIAL: Part of SA history and heritage goes up in flames
Rare books, historical documents, collections and even a 1535 Dutch Bible are lost in UCT blaze
20 April 2021 - 05:07
Something crumbled inside all of us when fire gutted a library housing rare Africa antiquities at the University of Cape Town, and destroyed Mostert’s Mill — the oldest working windmill in Sub-Saharan Africa.
We watched helplessly when the fire started early on Sunday on the slopes of Devil’s Peak before quickly spreading uncontrollably, forcing an evacuation of hundreds of UCT students and residents. ..
