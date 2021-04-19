National Cape Town takes stock of fire devastation at UCT and historic landmarks UCT ‘devastated by loss of library collections’ as studying put on hold at campus and schools BL PREMIUM

More than 200 firefighters battled to contain a runaway fire that gutted historic Cape Town landmarks including a library housing hard-to-find books at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and SA’s oldest working windmill.

The flames fanned by strong winds started early on Sunday before spreading uncontrollably on the slopes of Table Mountain, prompting a mass evacuation of about 4,000 students living in UCT residences...