EDITORIAL: Much is at stake in tourism sector’s rejected insurance claims

The insurers involved include Santam, Hollard and Old Mutual. These business interruption policies were designed specifically for the tourism and hospitality sector and cover infectious or contagious diseases.

The loss of business suffered would differ from policy to policy in terms of the period of the cover and the maximum amount payable but in some cases this could cover the period from the beginning of the lockdown in March to the easing of the regulations to allow tourism and hospitality operations to open, which could be only in February or March next year.

The insurance companies are saying that it was not Covid-19 that caused the interruption but the government-imposed lockdown. The claimants say this specification was not contained in the policies’ wording.

Santam, the largest short-term insurer, has stressed that its contingent business interruption policies do not cover pandemics and notes that “the reality is that no insurer can afford to offer widespread pandemic coverage within its standard policies; the premiums would be too high and it would become unaffordable for the majority of businesses”.

It says the cover for infectious and contagious diseases relates to interruptions due to the outbreak of a disease at a local level with the business being directly affected. An example would be a policyholder who runs a hotel one of the workers of which became infected with Covid-19, forcing operations to close.

Take responsibility

It is very possible that in designing these policies, the insurance companies couldn’t imagine a catastrophe such as Covid-19, a national lockdown and the devastation caused to the economy and businesses and could argue that they surely cannot be made to carry the financial burden of this.

The claimants say that even if it was an oversight that resulted in poor underwriting, the insurance companies have to take responsibility for the contract they offered and for which the businesses paid the required premiums. They point out that the insurers chose to insure a notifiable disease and should have contemplated that government intervention and restrictions would be necessary. Without Covid-19, there would be no lockdown, they say.

So we have a deadlock that could end up in a prolonged and costly court process unless the parties can reach a settlement, which on the face of it seems to be the best solution.

The claimants have sought the intervention of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which is analysing the wordings of these policies with legal advisers, and a ruling of what is fair could help to resolve the matter.