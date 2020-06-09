Insurers reject business interruption claims by tourism sector

Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector are locked in a dispute with short-term insurers over their claims for Covid-19 related damages.

Since the lockdown was imposed in March, tourism and hospitality businesses have had to close, many of them permanently due to the financial losses suffered. Business interruption insurance exists to help companies survive following an unanticipated event.

Prior to Covid-19 the industry contributed 8.6% to GDP and was responsible for about 1.5-million direct and indirect jobs but it expects to significantly shrink in size due to the pandemic.

Specialist public loss adjustment firm Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) is representing more than 400 claimants from the tourism and hospitality sector against a number of insurers. It is in discussion with the short-term insurance companies in a bid to reach a settlement.

The insurance companies involved include Santam, Hollard, Bryte, HIC and Monitor both in the Guardrisk stable, Thath Risk Aceptances, F&I Hospitality, Old Mutual Insure and Old Mutual's One Insure.

According to ICA CEO Ryan Woolley there are generally two types of business interruption insurance — a basic policy which requires physical damage to the business premises in order to trigger a claim, and a tourism/hospitality policy that includes interruption by infectious or contagious notifiable disease.

Like some of their French counterparts, local insurance companies have rejected the claims for business interruption on the grounds that the interruption and subsequent losses incurred were caused by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations imposed by government and not the pandemic itself.

ICA said Tuesday that it would turn to the courts if the discussions were unsuccessful. It is also engaging with the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FCSA), the market conduct regulator for the financial services industry in a bid to find a solution.

Woolley said the rejection of the claims by insurers on the grounds that the business intervention was caused by the lockdown regulations and not Covid-19 did not make any sense as the insurers chose to insure a notifiable disease, which should have contemplated government intervention and restrictions. Without Covid-19, there would be no lockdown, he said.