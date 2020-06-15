Companies / Financial Services

Discovery makes R3.3bn provision for Covid-19 fallout

The group expects it will need the amount for claims and policy lapses as Covid-19 hits SA’s economy

15 June 2020 - 10:40 karl gernetzky
The new Discovery head office in Sandton. Picture: MASI LOSI
The new Discovery head office in Sandton. Picture: MASI LOSI

Health insurer Discovery says it is putting aside R3.3bn and will be holding onto dividends as it braces for the fallout from Covid-19 in coming years.

SA’s largest private health insurer, which has a market capitalisation of about R68bn, said in a trading update its Covid-19 provision had been calculated to estimate the future mortality, morbidity and economic effects of the pandemic by estimating excess mortality and excess lapses expected to arise in 2021 and 2022.

Two thirds of the expected effects are from mortality and morbidity effects, and a third economic. Lapses refer to policies ceasing due to lack of payment.

“Due to the uncertain and potentially volatile economic environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Discovery will not be recommending the payment of ordinary dividends,” the group said.

The group noted that the situation remained volatile, and it would be both updating its modelling, and considering the reintroduction of dividends “when appropriate”.

Discovery said on Monday that normalised profit from operations, before providing for potential future Covid-19 effects for the year to end-June, was expected to be between 5% and 15% higher than the prior comparative period. This includes the results of Discovery Bank.

Normalised profit from operations is expected to be between 18% and 28% lower than the prior year, after including the potential future Covid-19 effects, the group said.

In morning trade on Monday Discovery's share price was down 5.07% to R103, putting it on track for its worst one-day loss in about two months. The group's share price has fallen 14.61% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Liberty wins case to continue incorporating Vitality status in its own products

High court decision means any other company can use a client's Vitality status to price its own products
Companies
1 month ago

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore tries to soothe concerns over UK business

Adrian Gore expects VitalityLife to return to profit after taking a hit from an interest rate hedge
Companies
3 months ago

Discovery rattles investors with nasty surprise in Vitality Life

Shares fall 8% on news that the UK life business has swung from healthy profits to a loss
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Firms line up for slice of Sasol’s Lake Charles
Companies / Energy
2.
MTN renews Uganda operating licence after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Hammerson board chair David Tyler to step down ...
Companies / Property
4.
Delta Property Fund holds onto dividend due to ...
Companies / Property
5.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Even a bet on a broken Sasol is ...
Companies

Related Articles

How insurers are attempting to keep pace with changing consumer habits

Companies / Financial Services

How pandemics fuel the rise of mega-corporations

Opinion

You and Your Money

Television Shows

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.