Sanlam offers cautious 2020 outlook
The insurance group says it may struggle to win and retain clients ahead of deep recession in many of its markets
10 June 2020 - 14:24
UPDATED 10 June 2020 - 18:04
Sanlam, SA’s biggest insurer, gave a cautious 2020 outlook on Wednesday, saying it may struggle to retain clients and sell new insurance ahead of what it expects to be deep economic recessions in many of its markets.
Founded more than 100 years ago to help lift Afrikaners left destitute by their defeat in the Anglo-Boer War, Sanlam is among a host of companies with bleak forecasts as the Covid-19 pandemic cuts off businesses from their customers.
