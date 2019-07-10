Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA’s civil war The ANC is now a minority party. Its legitimacy and hegemony rests only on the idea of the ANC —that is a fragile state of affairs for a country BL PREMIUM

SA is in the grips of a low-grade civil war. There is the ANC, and the people. And they are at each other’s throat. It is not metaphorical, but real. Blood is being spilt. At its heart lies the legitimacy of the state, against which everyone, in one way or another, has taken up arms.