GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s murder machine
Real or just threats, death is now the language in which so much politics is negotiated, a precursor to the more terrifying trend that belies it
31 July 2019 - 05:10
Here are some facts about contemporary SA politics: there is a Wikipedia page dedicated to post-apartheid political assassinations in SA; there is a Twitter handle (@assassinationza (https://twitter.com/assassinationza?lang=en)) and website (assassinationwitness.org.za (https://assassinationwitness.org.za/)) dedicated to tracking political assassinations; there has been a recent commission of inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal; and there exists a task team investigating political killings, comprising about 126 members of the SA Police Service and including 16 prosecutors.
That is life in SA today, Regardless, political killings and assassinations continue unabated.
