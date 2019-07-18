Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Jacob Zuma: See all evil, hear all evil, speak no evil Take away Zuma’s victimhood and there is nothing left, just the empty shell of a rank incompetent, who feigned being a president and delivered nothing but ruin BL PREMIUM

Jacob Zuma effortlessly took SA back in time this week, as he presented his version of events to the Zondo commission into state capture. It was like he had never left, as that strange atmosphere of oblivious deceit that he produces once again enveloped the country.