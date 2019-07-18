EDITORIAL: Where is the proof of Zuma’s claims?

Jacob Zuma has spent three days in the hot seat at the state capture inquiry and all we have gotten out of it is an elaborate conspiracy, denials and “I can’t remember”.

Nine witnesses at the state capture have either directly or indirectly implicated the former president. After much persuasion for him to even appear, he made himself available but has provided very few answers.

From 2018, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo made public pleas for Zuma to tell his side of the story at the inquiry, as witness after witness told how he effectively handed his powers as president to two brothers from India, facilitating corruption that crippled key institutions.

At first Zuma refused as he didn’t believe that he had been implicated at all. He has also made it quite clear previously and again at this week’s hearings that he doesn’t believe there is such a thing as state capture, and has questioned the legitimacy of the commission and by implication, justice Zondo’s integrity.

In his opening statement to the commission on Monday, after mapping out what he called an almost 30-year plot by intelligence organisations to get rid of him, Zuma said none of the witnesses at the commission has provided proof that he had done anything wrong.

He charged that members of his own party, the ANC, were apartheid spies who had been working with these intelligence organisations to discredit him since 1990.

He went as far as to proclaim that Ngoako Ramatlhodi, a man he had appointed to the cabinet, was one of those spies. He also insinuated that Siphiwe Nyanda, a former SA National Defence Force general who served under Zuma in the executive, took instruction from the apartheid police.