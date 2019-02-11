EDITORIAL: Unions’ arguments against Eskom reforms fail the logic and history test

Whose history exactly isn’t clear. But the statement came just as the state-owned Eskom is asking the regulator for average increases of over the next three years that will push prices for consumers up more than 50%.

It doesn’t take more than a Google search to find that in the 10 years up to 2017, electricity prices in SA jumped some 350%, compared with an inflation rate of about 74%.

That has caused harm to the economy and industry bodies have warned of another jobs bloodbath if Eskom is allowed to increase prices by an average of more than 15% over the next three years.

The Minerals Council SA said that up to 150,000 mining jobs could be lost. One would have to assume a substantial number of the people who stand to lose their jobs will also be members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which is also vehemently opposed to the plans for Eskom announced in Ramaphosa’s state of the nation speech.

Even though Ramaphosa ruled out privatising what he called strategic state assets, let’s assume for a second that NUM and Numsa are correct. What lesson can we draw from one of the biggest markets where privatisation and deregulation has already taken place?

The privatisation of UK gas and electricity companies started back in the 1980s, so there is enough history to draw some conclusions , especially when it comes to pricing.

On potential job losses, the current Eskom board has already admitted that the nearly 50,000 people employed there are too many by about a third, so it doesn’t seem worthwhile debating this point.

The NUM and Numsa seem to think these jobs at Eskom are sacred and by definition more important that those of the 150,000 miners who could lose theirs.

A report by Ofgem, the UK regulator, looking at the state of the market there in 2017 makes some interesting reading.

While the six largest suppliers accounted for around 80% of gas and electricity supply, the market had transformed beyond recognition. Debating the future of a monopoly seems rather quaint in that context.