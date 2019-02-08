EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa ticks all the boxes at mining indaba, but huge challenges lie ahead

Therefore rest assured that no serious investment dollars will be heading this way before there isn’t only a plan for Eskom, but significant and definite action. The other certainty is that none of this will happen painlessly. Elsewhere on this page, the National Union of Mineworkers promises to greet any plans of unbundling with “militancy and radicalism”. Few pundits would bet against them.

Another tricky problem is the often acrimonious relationship between companies — and government — on the one side, and mining communities on the other. Mining communities, with the help of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and social justice lawyers, are becoming increasingly effective at organising themselves and demanding their slice of the pie.

Xolobeni on the Wild Coast, where the majority of the community has been opposed to mining rights for years, is one high-profile example. How Mantashe, who seems to be pushing for mining in the area, treads those ancestral lands will be carefully watched by stakeholders across the spectrum.

A study released this week by ActionAid found that nearly 80% of residents in mining communities do not feel that they benefit at all from the operations. Even more concerning is that 8% of respondents felt the impact of mining was only negative, bringing sickness, dispossession and damages.

This should be of huge concern to companies, who typically invest significantly in social infrastructure such as schools, clinics, crèches and sports grounds in host communities. As a result, anyone who spends some time in small-town SA would be surprised by the ActionAid findings, as mining towns are generally in a far better state than their counterparts that rely mainly on agriculture and social grants to keep economies going.

The government will simply have to step up and improve service delivery in communities across the country. That burden cannot, and should not, fall on mining companies alone.