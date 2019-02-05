National

Cyril Ramaphosa eases mining, energy and land-grab worries

The president addressed Eskom's problems and land-grab fears among mining companies and investors at Mining Indaba on Tuesday

05 February 2019 - 16:04 Allan Seccombe
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the second day of the Africa Mining Indaba on February 5 2019, in Cape Town. Picture: AFP/RODGER BOSCH.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has directly addressed key concerns held by mining companies and investors in the sector around electricity prices and supply, as well as SA's land reform plans.

As the first sitting South African president to address the 25-year-old Investing in Africa Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Ramaphosa hit the key points of concern raised by the Minerals Council SA, mining executives and investors, on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa is expected to outline the government's plans for Eskom, which is mired in debt and operational difficulties, when he delivers his second state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

He gave no indication on Tuesday of what the plan would entail, but he told about 1,000 delegates crammed into a venue at the Indaba that the government was fully aware of how critical the problems at Eskom were, and that they were being addressed.

“Restoring energy security for the country is an absolute imperative,” Ramaphosa said.

“We are giving detailed attention to the crisis and challenges that our electricity company, Eskom, faces,” he said, adding the parastatal was too large and important to be allowed to fail.

Eskom's executives have spoken of the company reporting a net loss of R20bn for the financial year to end-March, up from R11bn it had guided the market to expect. It carries debt of R419bn that it cannot service.

“Rest assured, we are going to address this,” Ramaphosa said. “In the coming few days we will announce practical measures to stabilise Eskom's operational, financial and structural issues to ensure electricity supply,” he said.

Turning to the government's intended land reform programme, which is likely to entail land expropriation without compensation — a scheme that has raised deep concern among investors — Ramaphosa said the idea was to foster economic growth through the plan.

“Investors must not be scared their investments and assets will be taken away from them,” he said. “Our approach to this matter will enhance, rather than undermine, property rights,” he said.

He singled out mining companies that had come forward and offered parts of their land holdings for housing, farming and commercial development.

While not naming one of the leading companies that had done so, it is understood Anglo American Platinum, the world's biggest source of the metal, was at the forefront of donating land.

