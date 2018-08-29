EDITORIAL: ANC will regret EFF tie-up

The fact that the ANC and the EFF combined to oust Trollip further integrates the brands of the two parties and makes it seem to ANC supporters that the tail is wagging the dog.

The ANC could reverse this perception if it runs the metro as well or better than the DA did. But as part of the deal, it is saddled with Mongameli Bobani, the UDM’s candidate, as mayor. The book How to Steal a City, by Crispian Olver, the ANC’s deployee to Nelson Mandela Bay prior to the 2016 local government election, makes Bobani’s shocking role in aiding and abetting corruption crystal clear.

Bobani launched a spurious legal challenge to have then city manager Lindiwe Msengana-Ndlela dismissed. She left after her life was threatened. He scorned previous mayor Danny Jordaan’s anticorruption proposals. He was one of a trio of councillors who routinely postponed items that came before the human settlements committee. Olver found that land-use applications before the committee would not pass until a kickback was paid.

Bobani also opposed the appointment of corruption-busting city manager Johann Mettler, one of SA’s most successful "turnaround" officials in local government. The chance of a conducive relationship between the two seems slim, so a disrupted council for the foreseeable future seems likely.

The EFF has successfully "slit the throat" of a white mayor, which presumably plays well to its constituency. The party is relishing its role as kingmaker and its support is unlikely to be affected negatively. For the ANC, that too is not good news.

The EFF has argued that it intends opposing white mayors but will continue supporting the DA’s black mayors. That promise is likely to be short-lived since the party is supporting the ANC efforts to oust the DA mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga.

As a left-wing party, the ANC tends to look over its left shoulder by instinct. But its biggest challenge is on its right. SA has a largely urban population and the ANC has lost more ground to the DA than any other party since democracy. This is why the decline in ANC support in urban areas in the local government elections was such a shock to the party.

Ironically, the DA has been shooting itself in the foot on all kinds of issues. Yet now the ANC has unintentionally come to its aid, securing its base and guaranteeing the turnout of its supporters. As it is often said, be careful what you wish for, you might just get it.