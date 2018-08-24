EDITORIAL: Big Bird Trump hovers over SA

The US is in a position to inflict a lot of pain on SA.

His tweet came a day after the Cato Institute think-tank published an editorial calling on Trump to boot SA out of Agoa, which allows it to trade with the US on favourable terms.

More than that, Trump has shown a willingness to rapidly escalate his displeasure with a country, with large consequences.

The most recent and salutary example is Turkey where he has imposed sanctions and threatened more of it because of the detention of a US pastor. The result has been catastrophic for Turkey’s currency and may have caused severe long-term damage to its economy.

There is indeed a vigorous debate over land expropriation in SA and, should it be implemented in a sweeping, destructive manner, there is no doubt that it could damage this country, as this newspaper has frequently pointed out.

But that debate is being conducted through a democratic parliament which has engaged in public consultation. It has been the subject of vigorous discussion in a free press and will require the amendment of the constitution by a two-thirds majority.

No land has yet been seized without compensation.

To describe Ramaphosa as a frothing racist who is stealing land because he hates whites is absolutely untrue and has no basis in the facts.

SA’s response has been mature. It has refrained from an angry retort and has asked the US ambassador for clarity on Trump’s tweet. The ANC has been meeting Agri SA to explain that it does not want a policy change to damage agricultural production and that it is looking at the more productive use of fallow land.

Ramaphosa needs to get onto the front-foot and explain this more nuanced case for expropriation to the world in clear terms if he is to roll back the tide of disinformation. A failure to do so will allow this sensitive debate to be defined by the late-night tweets of a man under siege.