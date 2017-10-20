EDITORIAL: SAA could yet emulate Telkom

Fixing Telkom wasn’t easy, but repairing the profound damage at SAA could be much harder. The state-owned airline has been in bad shape for a long time — going back much further than Myeni’s catastrophic eight-year reign. It is insolvent and illiquid and has for years been kept aloft only by frequent and large cash infusions from the government.

It operates in a highly competitive market, domestically and globally, in which margins are wafer-thin — yet it has a cost base that is multiples of the size of successful competitors such as Comair. Privatisation is unlikely to be an option because no one in their right mind would buy the airline. But stemming the bleeding at SAA would require the kind of savage restructuring that the government and unions would no doubt baulk at.

The big question now is whether Gigaba and his colleagues have the stomach to give the new board, and new management, the space to do what needs to be done. One disturbing sign is that instead of just doing what’s best for SAA, the minister seems also to have taken the chance to get rid of some political opponents on the SAA board, such as Ramano, who was by all accounts doing a good job.

But the departure of Myeni, and the arrival of good new board members, is a welcome sign, which we trust will be followed by the requisite action to start turning SAA around.

And while it’s about it, the government should also think of selling its Telkom shares into the market, instead of trying to do behind-the-scenes deals to cling to control.