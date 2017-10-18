Companies / Transport & Tourism

Cabinet set to clip Myeni’s wings at SAA

Sources say six SAA board members are on the chopping block in sweeping changes set to be announced on Thursday

18 October 2017 - 18:55 Sabelo Skiti and Xolisa Phillip
Dudu Myeni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ THE TIMES
Dudu Myeni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ THE TIMES

A major board shake-up is on the cards at embattled national carrier SAA, with speculation rife that the axe may fall on several key members, sources said on Wednesday.

The sweeping changes are set to be announced in Thursday’s post-Cabinet meeting statement, after the executive resolved to rubber-stamp the changes spearheaded by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

SAA board chairwoman Dudu Myeni, her deputy Tryphosa Ramano as well as Gugu Sepamla, Mzimkulu Malunga, Siphile Buthelezi and Nazmeera Moola were set to get the chop. They were to be replaced by Nkunzi Investment Holdings executive chairman  JB Magwaza, Nolitha Fakude, who recently stepped down from Sasol, former JSE chairman Geoff Rothschild, aviation exert Mohammed Baffa, chartered accountant Tinyiko Mhlari and well-known dealmaker Martin Kingston.   

Magwaza was touted as the new chair of SAA, while Fakude was set to become his deputy.

A consortium of lenders owed billions by SAA has been breathing down the airline’s neck, demanding that chairwoman Dudu Myeni go. Will they get their wish on Thursday morning? Myeni is widely seen as the source of both board and management instability at the national carrier.

Her term was supposed to have ended at the beginning of September after Gigaba extended her contract. The move has seen the minister embroiled in a potential legal bind with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, which has written to the minister informing him that the regulator deemed the extension unlawful.

