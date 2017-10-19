Companies / Transport & Tourism

Treasury announces new board for SAA

19 October 2017 - 08:30 Staff Writer
Dudu Myeni. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Treasury has announced a new board of South African Airways, confirming reports that Dudu Myeni’s stint as chairwoman was at an end.

Johannes Bhekumuzi Magwaza is the new chairman, and Nolitha Fakude joins the board as his deputy.

They are two of six new appointments to the board.

Myeni leaves along with her deputy, Tryphosa Ramano, as well as Mzimkulu Malunga, Siphile Buthelezi, Nazmeera Moola, and Gugu Sepamla.

New nonexecutive directors are: Geoff Rothschild, Ahmed Bassa, Tinyiko Mhlari and Martin Kingston, Treasury said in its statement on Thursday morning.

Incumbent nonexecutive directors who remain on the board are Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, Peter Tshisevhe, Thandeka Nozipho Mogoduso, Peter Holmes Maluleka and Akhter Hoosen Moosa.

Business Day reported on Thursday morning that Myeni and Ramano were about to be ousted.

The new appointments seemed to take SAA management by surprise. Spokesperson Tlali Tlali told eNCA shortly before the announcement that management was unaware of any impending changes to the board. 

"All we are aware of at this stage is the speculation that indicates that there is a change that will take place at SAA‚” Tlali said. There had been no official communication, he said.

