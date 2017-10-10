EDITORIAL: Record market boom makes no noise

Behind that lies a strong demographic shift. Aggregate age increases in developed countries have helped stimulate a greater desire to save as populations edge closer to retirement. The global population growth has dropped from 2.1% a year in 1980, to 1.2% today, and almost all of it is happening in the developing world. That has helped keep inflation under control since, as The Economist points out, just as the supply of savings increased the demand for it has fallen.

The second reason for relative calm is that the boom is not only happening on the stock market. Property values around the world are now generally above where they were before the 2008 recession. In a perverse way, that’s calming because it suggests a broader rise in asset prices.

And third, the asset-price increase is underpinned by the real economy. Global growth is rising and fairly evenly spread, corporate profitability is high and developing countries have emerged from the downturn in pretty good shape.

For South Africans, the domestic stock market record may seem perverse. SA is in the midst of a political crisis. Corruption is rampant and government policy is in tatters.

But as we have heard many times before, the level of foreign investment in the main JSE stocks is so high that the exchange has ceased to be a fully accurate indication of the state of the domestic economy.

In some ways, the 12% rise in the JSE in 2017 is disappointing, even though the record level has been breached. After two years of stagnation, you might hope for more. SA once again seems to be missing out on the party.