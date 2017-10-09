JSE pushes further into record territory with rand hedges and gold miners faring best

The JSE tracked higher on Monday, amid continued optimism about the outlook for global equity markets and riskier assets. Volumes on the local bourse were lower than average, with some markets closed for public holidays, including the US bond market.

Rand hedges continued to boost the all share, as the rand weakened despite mixed US economic data on Friday. Some focus was expected to be on geopolitical factors this week, said analysts, but key international data releases were concentrated in the latter part of this week.

Corporate news also helped lift the JSE, including from Sasol, which gained 2.92% to R396.26. Earlier, the company said it would explore other options to settle outstanding debt relating to its black economic empowerment scheme‚ Sasol Inzalo‚ which would wind down in 2018.

Gold miners gained from a weaker rand and a firmer metal price, the latter lifted somewhat by renewed tension on the Korean peninsula.

The all share rose 0.52% to 57,530.1 points, and the top 40 by 0.61%.

Gold miners added 1.23%, resources 0.94%, general retailers 0.77% and industrials 0.52%.

Platinums lost 0.41% and food and drug retailers 0.39%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco added 2.31% to R873.39 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.89% to R1,695.

Diversified Miner BHP added 1.78% to R251, while Anglo American lost 1.49% to R260.18.

Lonmin fell 3.63% to R14.60, despite the company’s lenders giving it a six-month break on strict covenants.

Anglo American Platinum was off 0.59% to R353.15, while Pallinghurst added 6% to R2.65, adding to gains made on Friday, when it announced a successful $21.5m auction of high-quality, uncut emeralds by wholly owned subsidiary Gemfields.

Anglogold Ashanti rose 1.88% to R132.97, Sibanye-Stillwater 2.67% to R16.17 and Harmony 3.25% to R25.45.

Assore dropped 2.67% to R294, Exxaro 1.45% to R136 and Kumba Iron Ore 0.53% to R231.51.

KAP Industrial lost 2.81% to R8.29 while Imperial Holdings added 0.51% to R195.79. PSG fell 1.34% to R242.87 while Reinet gained 1.69% to R30.08.

Nedbank added 1.63% to R207.30 and Old Mutual 1.28% to R35.50.

Steinhoff fell 1.64% to R59.51, while Truworths gained 1.58% to R74.46 and Mr Price rose 1.4% to R178.67.

Recently-listed tertiary education group Stadio surged 19.19% to R7.39, while Curro was up 0.33% to R36.22. Advtech lost 2.26% to R17.74.

Famous Brands added 0.17% to R118.20. Shortly after the JSE closed, the fast-food group warned headline earnings per share for the six-months to end-August were expected to drop by between 54% and 63%, due to an adverse trading environment and higher financing costs.

While the narrative surrounding the potential interest-rate trajectory for the US in the months ahead remained an important consideration driving risk assets in recent sessions, the chatter had increasingly turned to potential earnings outcomes, which are due in the weeks ahead, said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts.

With inflation below 5%, investors were finally getting decent real returns from local and global equities after a prolonged period where local equities underperformed, while global returns were limited by rand appreciation since January 2016, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers strategists Dave Mohr and Izak Odendaal.

The catalyst for the recent surge in global markets appeared to be a renewed push for tax reform in the US that would see companies’ burdens reduced. But the underlying driver of rising equity prices was that the global environment favoured companies, allowing them to generate strong profit growth, Old Mutual said.

US stock-market indices opened higher and hit intraday records shortly after the opening bell on Monday, but were trading softer shortly after the JSE closed.

At 5.10pm the Dow was flat, the FTSE 100 had lost 0.29%, while the DAX 30 had added 0.06%. Platinum had lost 0.08% to $912.72 an ounce, while gold was up 0.45% to $1,281.59.

Brent crude was up 0.13% at $55.57 a barrel.