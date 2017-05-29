Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: A tough time to revive Edcon

Lenders, be they retailers or banks, should be very cautious about granting credit

29 May 2017 - 05:37
Grant Pattison. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Grant Pattison. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

SA’s largest nonfood retailer may at last be coming to the end of its long and bumpy turnaround phase. But it can’t expect that much help from the market at a time when consumers are under pressure.

Retail group Edcon’s annual results last week were significant more for the extensive debt and shareholder restructuring that happened during the year, and for the appointment of a new CE, than for the operational details of the year itself. The huge R27bn debt burden that the group had been carrying was cut to R6.2bn in the 2016 deal in which some of its creditors took control of the troubled group, swapping debt for equity. That should free up cash and management time that can be focused on fixing the business. And a new person will take charge of fixing it up: the group has announced that Grant Pattison, the well-regarded Massmart CE who led the group through its sale to Walmart, would take over as Edcon’s CE from February 2018.

There clearly is much to be done to restore the group to anything approaching its former glory as the market leader. And it is tough out there, as the group’s results show.

Retail sales were down 6.7% for the year. Selling on credit continues to be even more of a challenge for the group than selling for cash. Edcon’s cash sales were down 2.4% but credit sales fell by a sharp 13.4%. This was despite stronger growth in credit sales in the second half of the year, thanks to a revision late in 2016 to the agreement it has with Absa, which owns part of the Edcon book and provides in-house credit.

The decline in Edcon’s credit business has been a big part of the group’s slump in recent years. SA is one of the few countries where people buy clothes on credit and historically, retailers such as Edgars led the market in granting it in an era when credit cards were less common than they are now.

In particular, retailers such as Edgars provided "six months to pay" credit to black people at a time when most could not obtain credit cards. But where five years ago about 51% of Edcon’s sales were on credit, in the latest period, this has fallen to 36%, down from 38.8% in the previous year.

Tougher regulation of the consumer credit market by the National Credit Regulator, which in the past two years has tightened up affordability rules to prevent reckless lending, has had an effect on all the credit retailers. So too has the macroeconomic environment. An economy that is barely growing, rising unemployment rates and slowing real wage growth have constrained households, as has higher inflation, particularly higher food inflation, which has eaten into consumers’ spending power. The tax measures of the past couple of years, particularly the lack of relief for fiscal drag in the past two budgets, are also having an effect on middle-and upper-income households. Reserve Bank figures show real household spending grew just 0.8% in 2016.

As it is, SA’s household debt levels are still very high by historical standards, at well more than 70% of income. All of that tends to mean that lenders, be they retailers or banks, should be very cautious about granting credit if they want to be sure that they will be paid back and that they aren’t putting financially stressed customers deeper into debt. Retailers shouldn’t need the credit regulator to tell them that.

Most retailers’ credit-to-cash ratios have come down since the regulator tightened up two years ago. But Edcon’s has fallen more than most, and has kept falling, while rivals such as Truworths have grabbed market share.

Opening up the credit taps now wouldn’t be a good idea for any retailer, but a better managed, more financially healthy Edcon should have space to grow its book and improve its stores, particularly ailing CNA, even if the glory days aren’t here again quite yet.

Edcon CE's new sortie into Africa

Grant Pattison will look to rekindle his facility for strategy and expansion
Business
1 day ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: Retail most resilient asset class in SA’s property environment

Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund, talks through full-year results, with distribution growth for the year to March growing by 7.1%
Companies
3 days ago

Edcon stuck between rocky loans and a hard trading place

Credit sales have dwindled to 35% of total sales, down from 51% five years ago — and there is little hope on the horizon as consumers feel the pinch
Companies
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The ANC cannot do the rational thing ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The Jacob Zuma that never was
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Zwane’s role in decline of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: A tough time to revive Edcon
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIM COHEN: Bill Gates's chickens stir development ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Edcon CE's new sortie into Africa
Business

BUSINESS DAY TV: Retail most resilient asset class in SA’s property environment
Companies / Property

Edcon to fight back over fees
Money & Investing

Tribunal ruling may cost Edcon millions
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Edcon on discount store road
Business

Edcon builds up discount division as it targets the bargain hunters
Business

Retailers fall victim to time’s cruelty
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.