EDITORIAL: Fikile Mbalula needs a cool head

Newly appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has never been shy about shooting his mouth off concerning his various portfolios in government. No doubt some die-hard rugby fans were offended when Mbalula, while serving as sport minister, described the Springboks as a "bunch of losers", although this was quite true at the time.

They would probably have agreed, though, when he urged the Springboks to "moer" the opposition on the eve of their departure for the 2015 World Cup.

But these comments were not about life and death. Rash comments in the law and order environment are far more dangerous. When appointed deputy police minister in 2009, Mbalula enthusiastically followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, Susan Shabangu, in urging police officers to use maximum force in dealing with criminals or suspected criminals. Shabangu most famously told police to "kill the bastards" and not to worry about regulations pertaining to the use of firearms. Mbalula described the fight against crime as a war. He said it was "unavoidable" that innocent civilians would be killed in the crossfire.

While there is no sure way of proving a connection, it is notable that from 2009 to 2012, there was a substantial spike in the number of people killed by police or dying as a result of police action. For example, Mozambican taxi driver Mido Macia was dragged behind a police van and then left to die in police cells. His alleged crime was blocking a road with his vehicle. Andries Tatane was killed by heavily armed police in 2011 during a service delivery protest in Ficksburg.

An innocent young woman was also killed when police fired indiscriminately at a car they thought had been hijacked.

The pinnacle of this madness was, of course, the Marikana massacre, in which 34 mine workers were shot and killed and many others were wounded.

Now Mbalula has returned to the police ministry and has immediately reverted to imprudent language on how police use their firearms.

"We are not going to be soft on criminals. Police officers must fight fire with fire," he said at a parade to mark his official welcome to the police ministry.