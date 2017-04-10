Opposition parties are calling for a rolling mass action campaign in solidarity with the Zuma Must Fall movement‚ starting with a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

A joint media conference was held in Pretoria by leadership from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)‚ African Independent Congress (AIC)‚ Africa People’s Convention (APC)‚ Congress of the People (COPE)‚ Agang SA‚ the DA‚ EFF‚ IFP and the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

"We are going to roll a mass action towards the 2019 elections. It’s not about the EFF‚ it’s because we love SA. If you love SA‚ Zuma must leave now‚" EFF leader Julius Malema said.

Despite some leaders of the ANC claiming the recent credit downgrades would not affect most South Africans‚ the EFF leader said the "leadership must not take advantage of people not knowing what a junk status means".

He suggested that whites were bound to react quicker to the downgrades than the black majority due to historical and educational disparities.

"Black people were denied education and may not understand what a junk status is. Once borrowing becomes expensive‚ bread becomes expensive. To say it in practical terms‚ what does this mean to a person who stays in a shack who wants to own a house in the future?" Malema said.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa took aim at the controversial Cabinet shakeup late in March‚ saying it "started a domino effect‚ with the rand tanking‚ SA’s downgrading by two ratings agencies‚ as well as the downgrading of some banks and Eskom".

According to Holomisa‚ junk status makes SA an unsafe investment destination.

Addressing the suspected influence of the Gupta family in the President’s dealings‚ Holomisa remarked that the reshuffle reflected that the President had been bought by the highest bidder and that SA was being run from Saxonwold.

The parties plan to engage in various activities such as the "national day of action" over the coming days‚ weeks and months towards a common cause — the removal of Jacob Zuma.

The leaders also said the National Freedom Party had sent word earlier on Monday that it would be joining Wednesday’s march.

